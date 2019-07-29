Today in History: July 29

A look at things that have happened on July 29.

In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/CHRIS O'MEARA) In 1981, Britain’s Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. (However, the couple divorced in 1996.) (AP Photo/Pool) (AP/POOL) In 2004, Sen. John Kerry accepted the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Boston with a military salute and the declaration: “I’m John Kerry and I’m reporting for duty.” (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/LAWRENCE JACKSON) In 1921, Adolf Hitler became the leader (“fuehrer”) of the National Socialist German Workers Party. FILE – In this Dec. 5, 1931 file photo, Adolf Hitler, leader of the National Socialists, is saluted as he leaves the party’s Munich headquarters. The book, “Human Rights After Hitler” by British academic Dan Plesch, says Hitler was put on the United Nations War Crimes Commission’s first list of war criminals in December 1944, but only after extensive debate and formal charges brought by Czechoslovakia. Plesch, who led the campaign for open access to the commission’s archive, told The Associated Press on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, that the documents show “the allies were prepared to indict Hitler as head of state, and this overturns a large part of what we thought we knew about him.” (AP Photo, File) In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford became the first U.S. president to visit the site of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland. FILE – This Oct. 19, 2012 file photo shows the gate of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland. The office of Polish President Andrzej Duda said the leader will on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 announce his decision on whether to sign legislation penalizing certain statements about the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File) (AP/Czarek Sokolowski) In 2018, President Donald Trump tweeted that he was willing to see the government shut down over border security issues, including money for a U.S.-Mexico border wall. (Courtesy ABC) In 1965, The Beatles’ second feature film, “Help!,” had its world premiere in London. FILE – Britain’s Lord Snowdon, Anthony Armstrong Jones, shakes hands with Ringo Starr when he and his wife met the Beatles before the world charity premiere of “Help!” at the London Pavilion, in London, England, on July 29, 1965. Left to right; Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret. (AP Photo) (AP) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Today is Monday, July 29, the 210th day of 2019.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 29, 1981, Britain’s Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. (The couple divorced in 1996.)

On this date:

In 1914, transcontinental telephone service in the U.S. became operational with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco. Massachusetts’ Cape Cod Canal, offering a shortcut across the base of the peninsula, was officially opened to shipping traffic.

In 1921, Adolf Hitler became the leader (”fuehrer”) of the National Socialist German Workers Party.

In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.

In 1965, The Beatles’ second feature film, “Help!,” had its world premiere in London.

In 1967, an accidental rocket launch on the deck of the supercarrier USS Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin resulted in a fire and explosions that killed 134 servicemen. (Among the survivors was future Arizona senator John McCain, a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander who narrowly escaped with his life.)

In 1968, Pope Paul the Sixth reaffirmed the Roman Catholic Church’s stance against artificial methods of birth control.

In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford became the first U.S. president to visit the site of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland.

In 1980, a state funeral was held in Cairo, Egypt, for the deposed Shah of Iran, who had died two days earlier at age 60.

In 1994, abortion opponent Paul Hill shot and killed Dr. John Bayard Britton and Britton’s bodyguard, James H. Barrett, outside the Ladies Center clinic in Pensacola, Florida. (Hill was executed in Sept. 2003.)

In 1997, members of Congress from both parties embraced compromise legislation designed to balance the budget while cutting taxes.

In 2004, Sen. John Kerry accepted the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Boston with a military salute and the declaration: “I’m John Kerry and I’m reporting for duty.”

In 2017, U.S. and South Korean forces conducted joint live-fire exercises in response to North Korea’s second launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile; experts said the North Korean launch showed that a large portion of the United States was now within range of North Korea’s arsenal.

Ten years ago: Microsoft and Yahoo announced a 10-year Internet search partnership under which Bing would replace Yahoo Search, as the companies agreed to take on the overwhelming dominance of Google in the online advertising market. Federal authorities arrested more than 30 suspects, including doctors, in a major Medicare fraud bust in New York.

Five years ago: Spurred to action by the downing of a Malaysian airliner over rebel-held eastern Ukraine, the European Union approved dramatically tougher economic sanctions against Russia, including an arms embargo and restrictions on state-owned banks; President Barack Obama swiftly followed with an expansion of U.S. penalties targeting key sectors of the Russian economy. Mississippi’s effort to close its last abortion clinic was blocked by a federal appeals court.

One year ago: President Donald Trump tweeted that he was willing to see the government shut down over border security issues, including money for a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Pitcher Sean Newcomb of the Atlanta Braves was within one strike of a no-hitter before Chris Taylor singled for the Los Angeles Dodgers. (After the game, the 25-year-old Newcomb apologized for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he had sent as a teenager; he described the tweets as “some stupid stuff” he said with friends.)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.