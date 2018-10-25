202
PHOTOS: Pipe bombs sent to prominent Dems, CNN

October 25, 2018 1:59 am 10/25/2018 01:59am
WASHINGTON – Suspicious packages targeting Eric Holder, Debbie Wasserman Shultz, Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others were intercepted Wednesday.

None of the bombs detonated and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan where the news outlet has its offices.

