Today in History: Dec. 11

Today is Monday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2017.

On Dec. 11, 1917, British Gen. Edmund Allenby entered Jerusalem two days after his forces expelled the Ottoman Turks; in a show of respect, Allenby and his officers made their way into the Holy City on foot.

On this date:

In 1602, forces sent by the Duke of Savoy attempted to seize the walled city-state of Geneva by scaling the wall with ladders; however, the Genevans were able to repel the invaders.

In 1792, France’s King Louis XVI went before the Convention to face charges of treason. (Louis was convicted, and executed the following month.)

In 1816, Indiana became the 19th state.

In 1936, Britain’s King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI. Edward VIII, now Duke of Windsor, and his bride, Bessie Wallis Warfield Simpson, are seen following the civil and religious ceremonies at the Chateau de Cande, near Tours, France, June 3, 1937. (AP Photo/BIPPA)

In 1941, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States; the U.S. responded in kind.

In 1946, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established.

In 1957, the movie “Peyton Place,” based on the novel by Grace Metalious, had its world premiere in Camden, Maine, where most of it was filmed.

In 1961, a U.S. aircraft carrier carrying Army helicopters arrived in Saigon — the first direct American military support for South Vietnam’s battle against Communist guerrillas.

In 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; during three extravehicular activities (EVAs), they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar surface.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation creating a $1.6 billion environmental “superfund” to pay for cleaning up chemical spills and toxic waste dumps. “Magnum P.I.,” starring Tom Selleck, premiered on CBS.

In 1997, more than 150 countries agreed at a global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan, to control the Earth’s greenhouse gases.

In 2008, financier Bernie Madoff was arrested, accused of running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. (Madoff is serving a 150-year federal prison sentence.)

Ten years ago: Two car bombs in Algeria, including one targeting the U.N. refugee agency’s offices, killed 37 people, 17 of them U.N. employees; Al-Qaida’s self-styled North African branch claimed responsibility. The Senate Intelligence Committee took closed-door testimony from CIA Director Michael Hayden on how videotapes of terror suspect interrogations were made, then destroyed.

Five years ago: The Michigan Legislature gave final approval to a pair of right-to-work bills that were quickly signed by Republican Gov. Rick Snyder amid angry protests by union members and their supporters. A gunman opened fire in the Clackamas Town Center, a shopping mall in suburban Portland, Oregon, killing two people and wounding another before killing himself. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue (TAG’-lee-uh-boo) overturned the suspensions of four New Orleans Saints players in the league’s bounty investigation but said three of the players had engaged in conduct detrimental to the league.

One year ago: President-elect Donald Trump called a recent CIA assessment of Russian hacking in the U.S. election “ridiculous” and said he wasn’t interested in getting daily intelligence briefings, telling “Fox News Sunday”: “I get it when I need it.”

