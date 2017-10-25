201.5
Home » Latest News » Photo Galleries » 'Ghost signs' around DC:…

‘Ghost signs’ around DC: Take your own haunted tour (photos)

By Jack Pointer October 25, 2017 11:28 pm 10/25/2017 11:28pm
Share

In cities and small towns across the country, hand-painted signs of decades past remain, haunting passers-by in a smartphone age. But they're all fading. Slowly. Here's where you can find some around D.C.

WASHINGTON — Advertising exists as functional art. It’s creative, but implies some call to action.

And like wine, it gains value with age. It accrues a sentimental worth as the years pass. A Coca-Cola ad from today, for example, doesn’t have the value that the “I’d like to teach the world to sing” ad does.

Such highfalutin ideas probably weren’t on pedestrians’ minds decades ago, back when advertisements were painted on the sides of buildings. In the words of Al Cox, Alexandria’s historic preservation manager, they were nothing more than “painted commercial signs.”

Years later, those that have survived years of weather and redevelopment have that sentimental value, along with another label: “ghost signs.”

In cities and small towns across the country, these hand-painted signs remain, haunting passers-by in a smartphone age.

But they’re all fading. Slowly.

Commemorating the mundane

“What’s killing them is building over them,” said Ben Passikoff, a writer and photographer who wrote a book about New York’s ghost signs. “What’s going to kill them is the weather and the environment.”

Some of these signs remain around the D.C. area, and there’s no better time than Halloween to enjoy a “haunting tour” before these ghosts fade away for good.

In an area full of majestic, historic monuments, these ghost signs commemorate mundane, less-majestic life in the District way back when. They advertise soda and crackers; they mark the location of a local grain company or storage facility.

“Just like the buildings themselves, they hearken back to a different time,” said Kim Williams, national register coordinator for the D.C. Historic Preservation Office.

A cursory survey of D.C. and nearby Alexandria didn’t turn up very many ghost signs: Less than a dozen remain in the District; in Alexandria, about four are left.

Remarkably, that number can increase, as the forces that erase them can uncover new ones.

Take the “Chew Grape” sign at 601 S. St. Asaph St., a 19th-century row house in Alexandria’s historic district. That old advertisement for chewing tobacco re-emerged, Cox said, when a developer was removing plaster from an exterior wall.

“He found that it was enormous good marketing for him to distinguish his property from the others that were for sale in the historic district,” he said.

Uncovered by the elements

A sign is also slowly re-emerging at 300 S. Fairfax St. in Alexandria, Cox said, where the elements are erasing an aging coat of paint that once covered a grocery store sign. A similar re-emergence is happening at D.C.’s old Chapman Stable (57 N St. NW).

The elements, however, will eventually erase those signs, too, and preservation is a challenging proposition. Repainting, as is the case with 1315 Naylor Court NW in D.C., is done at the owner’s expense. And applying sealant or waterproofing to a brick building, Cox said, can lock in moisture and harm the exterior.

“Sometimes you can destroy something trying to preserve it,” he said.

The best way to make them last longer, so to speak, is just to take a picture. Check out the gallery above of some ghost signs, as well as a map below for taking your own haunted tour.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
ghost signs Halloween News Holiday News jack pointer Latest News Living News Local News Photo Galleries
Recommended
Latest
DC hotel makes list of 10 best value stays in America
10 most searched-for Halloween costumes
Ghost Roads: Abandoned highways in Md., Va.
2017 Marine Corps Marathon
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best soccer moments at RFK
Things to do in DC before it freezes
Today in History: Oct. 25
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 22-28
30 perfect alternative getaways for Thanksgiving
Redskins moments at RFK
16 places for autumn fun
How to trim Thanksgiving travel costs
Entertainment moments at RFK Stadium
Baseball's best days at RFK
10 Halloween happenings near DC
Outrageous vanity plates
Military dogs honored with K-9 Medal of Courage
Most expensive homes sold in DC area in Sept.
Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
Harvest Moon
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Gunman opens fire on Vegas Strip
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
Tips for cracking crabs
2017 local deaths of note