Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 15-21

Here are some celebrities having a birthday this week.



TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 58 on Oct. 15. Emeril Lagasse attends the Food Network’s 20th birthday party on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

: Singer Barry McGuire is 82. Actress Linda Lavin (”Alice”) is 80. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 75. Actress-director Penny Marshall is 74. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 71. Singer Tito Jackson is 64. Actor Larry Miller (”The Nutty Professor”) is 64. Actor Jere Burns (”Good Morning, Miami,” `’Dear John”) is 63. Actress Tanya Roberts (”That `70s Show,” `’Charlie’s Angels”) is 62. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 58. Drummer Mark Reznicek (The Toadies) is 55. Singer Eric Benet is 51. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 48. Actor Dominic West (”The Wire”) is 48. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 48. Actor Dominic West (”The Wire”) is 48. Singer Ginuwine is 47. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 38. Singer Keyshia Cole is 36. Actor Vincent Martella (”Everybody Hates Chris”) is 25.

Oct. 16: Actress Angela Lansbury is 92. Actor Peter Bowles (”Victoria,” `’Rumpole of the Bailey”) is 81. Actor Barry Corbin (”One Tree Hill,” `’Northern Exposure”) is 77. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 74. Actress Suzanne Somers is 71. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 70. Producer-director David Zucker is 70. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 59. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 58. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 57. Actor Randy Vasquez (”JAG”) is 56. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 55. Actor Christian Stolte (”Chicago Fire”) is 55. Actress Terri J. Vaughn (”All of Us,” `’The Steve Harvey Show”) is 48. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 48. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 46. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 46. Actor Paul Sparks (”Boardwalk Empire”) is 46. Actress Kellie Martin (”Christy,” `’Life Goes On”) is 42. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 40. Actor Jeremy Jackson (”Baywatch”) is 37. Actress Caterina Scorsone (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Actress Brea Grant (”Heroes”) is 36.

Oct. 17: Actress Julie Adams (”Creature From the Black Lagoon”) is 91. Country singer Earl Thomas Conley is 76. Singer Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts is 75. Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 75. Actor Michael McKean is 70. Actress Margot Kidder is 69. Actor George Wendt is 69. Country singer Alan Jackson is 59. Actor Grant Shaud (”Murphy Brown”) is 57. Animator Mike Judge (”King of the Hill,” `’Beavis and Butthead”) is 55. Comedian Norm Macdonald is 54. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 49. Actor Wood Harris (”The Wire”) is 48. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 48. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of `N Sync is 46. Rapper Eminem is 45. Actress Felicity Jones (”The Theory of Everything”) is 34. Actor Chris Lowell (”The Help,” `’Private Practice”) is 33. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (”The Hughleys,” `’In the House”) is 29.

Oct. 18: Actress Dawn Wells (”Gilligan’s Island”) is 79. Actor Joe Morton is 70. Actress Pam Dawber is 67. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 57. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 56. Actor Vincent Spano is 55. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 51. Singer Nonchalant is 44. Actress Joy Bryant (”Parenthood”) is 43. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 43. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 39. Singer Ne-Yo is 38. Country singer and “American Idol” contestant Josh Gracin is 37. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 36. Actress Freida Pinto (”Slumdog Millionaire”) is 33. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 33. Actor Zac Efron (”High School Musical,” `’Hairspray”) is 30. Actress Joy Lauren (”Desperate Housewives”) is 28. Actor Tyler Posey is 26.

Oct. 19: Actor Michael Gambon (”Harry Potter” films) is 77. Actor John Lithgow is 72. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 72. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 69. Talk-show host Charlie Chase is 65. Singer-keyboardist Karl Wallinger of World Party is 60. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 57. TV host Ty Pennington (”Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 53. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 52. Actor Jon Favreau is 51. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 48. Comedian Chris Kattan (”Saturday Night Live”) is 47. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 45. Actor Omar Gooding (”Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 41. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 41. Writer-director Jason Reitman (”Juno”) is 40. Actress Gillian Jacobs (”Community”) is 35. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 31. Actress Ciara Renee (”Legends of Tomorrow”) is 27. Actress Hunter King (”The Young and the Restless”) is 24.

Oct. 20: Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 80. Actress Melanie Mayron (”thirtysomething”) is 65. Actor Viggo Mortensen (”Lord of the Rings”) is 59. Drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 53. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 50. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is 49. Actor Kenneth Choi (”Sons of Anarchy”) is 46. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 46. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 46. Actor John Krasinski (”The Office”) is 38. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage The Elephant is 38. Actress Katie Featherston (”Paranormal Activity”) is 35. Actress Jennifer Nicole Freeman (”My Wife and Kids”) is 32.

Oct. 21: Actress Joyce Randolph (”The Honeymooners”) is 93. Keyboardist Manfred Mann is 77. Guitarist Steve Cropper of Booker T. and the MG’s is 76. Singer Elvin Bishop is 75. TV judge Judy Sheindlin (”Judge Judy”) is 75. Trumpeter Lee Loughnane of Chicago is 71. Actor Dick Christie (”The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 69. Guitarist Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go’s is 64. Singer Julian Cope is 60. Guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto is 60. Singer-bassist Nick Oliveri (Queens of the Stone Age) is 46. Keyboardist Charlie Lowell of Jars of Clay is 44. Actor Jeremy Miller (”Growing Pains”) is 41. Singer Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion is 40. Actor Will Estes (”American Dreams”) is 39. Actor Michael McMillian (”True Blood”) is 39. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 37. Actor Matt Dallas is 35. Actor Glenn Powell (”Hidden Figures”) is 29. Country singer Kane Brown is 24.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.