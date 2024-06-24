St. Mary’s Co. man in custody after allegedly assaulting ex-wife with gun

A man in Mechanicsville, Maryland, was arrested after allegedly assaulting his ex-wife with a handgun before discharging the weapon in front of her on Saturday.

In a news release, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said officers were dispatched on reports of an assault in the 45000 block of Nicholas Court in Lexington Park near St. Mary’s State Park on June 22.

On the scene, deputies spoke to the female victim who said she had come to the location to meet her ex-husband, 47-year-old John William Alvarado.

According to police, when she approached Alvarado, he “exited his vehicle, pointed a loaded handgun at the victim, and proceeded to strike her with the handgun several times.”

The suspect also discharged his weapon twice before fleeing the area.

As the investigation took place, it was revealed that Alvarado had a previous criminal record that prohibited him from possessing firearms.

After receiving an arrest warrant for Alvarado on Sunday, police received information that he was in the Leonardtown area. After setting up a traffic stop, officers were able to take Alvarado into custody.

His charges include attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

