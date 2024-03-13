Maryland 2024 primary election voter guide: Everything you need to know

In addition to the presidential contest, voters in Maryland's primary will be asked to weigh in on a slew of statewide and local races, including a Senate race with a crowded field of contenders and a few House contests.

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for comprehensive coverage.

2024 is shaping up to be a big year politically — especially in Maryland. In addition to the presidential contest, voters in Maryland’s May 14 primary will be asked to weigh in on a slew of statewide and local races, including a Senate race with a crowded field of contenders and a few jam-packed House contests.

Here’s everything you need to know about voting in Maryland’s primary.

Dates at a glance

Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot: May 10 in most cases

May 10 in most cases In-person early voting: Thursday, May 2 — Thursday, May 9. Locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 2 — Thursday, May 9. Locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Primary Election: Tuesday, May 14. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What do I need to know about registering to vote?

You can register to vote online.

You can also register to vote in person at your local board of elections, Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration offices and other state agencies.

You can also register to vote during early voting or on the day of the primary. You will need to go to an early voting center in the county where you live during early voting or your regular polling place on the day of the primary, and bring a document that proves where you live.

You will need to be registered with either the Republican or Democratic parties in order to vote in those primaries.

The last day to update your registration in advance of the primary is April 23.

How do I request a mail-in ballot?

You can request a mail-in ballot online.

You will need a Maryland driver’s license or ID card issued by the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.

Most people who sign up for a mail-in ballot have it mailed to them. You can then return your ballot with prepaid postage. However, you can also have a link emailed to you, which will allow you to print your ballot at home.

When will I receive my ballot?

After you sign up, you should received your ballot about 35-45 days before the election.

What’s the deadline to request a mail-in ballot

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot depends on if you want a ballot mailed to you or if you want to print out your ballot at home.

If you plan to receive your mail-in ballot by mail or fax:

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the primary is Tuesday, May 7. If you apply online, you have until 11:59 p.m. If you are sending a request by mail, your application must be received by May 7.

If you plan to print your ballot from an email:

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is May 10. If you apply for this option, you have until 11:59 p.m.

What to know about early voting

Early voting for the primary election runs Thursday, May 2, through Thursday, May 9. Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

More information on early voting locations will be provided later.

You can look up your polling place online using the Maryland Voter Lookup tool.

What’s on the ballot

Presidential election

The May 14 primary includes both the Democratic and Republican contests.

On the Republican side, the candidates on the ballot will be:

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump

Haley suspended her campaign after Trump soundly defeated her on Super Tuesday.

On the Democratic side, the candidates on the ballot will be:

President Joe Biden

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips

Self-help author Marianne Williamson

Williamson has suspended her long shot campaign.

Local races

Voters in Maryland will be asked to weigh in on a slew of local races, and there are some extremely competitive contests.

Senate

The retirement of longtime Sen. Ben Cardin has touched off a competitive and crowded race to succeed him.

On the Democratic side, a total of 10 candidates are vying for the seat. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Rep. David Trone are seen as the leading contenders.

On the Republican side, there are a total of five candidates, including former Gov. Larry Hogan, who jolted the race when he announced his candidacy.

U.S. House

There are primary contests for all eight U.S. House seats.

The most crowded is in the 6th District. Trone, who was reelected in 2022 by a comfortable margin, is giving up the seat to make his Senate run.

A contentious redistricting process has made it potentially more promising ground for Republicans.

Under the current borders, the district includes all of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties, and a portion of Montgomery County.

On the Democratic side, there are a whopping 16 candidates running, including a number of state lawmakers.

On the Republican side, there are seven candidates, including former Del. Neil Parrott, who lost to Trone in 2022, and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story misstated David Trone’s margin of victory over Neil Parrot in 2022. It was not a “razor-thin margin.” Trone won by more than 9.5%. This story has been corrected and updated.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.