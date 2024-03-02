What we know about the missing workers presumed dead after Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

Two of the six other construction workers who were killed in the collapse were identified as members of CASA, an immigrant rights group based in Maryland.

More information about the people who were killed in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse emerged Wednesday as authorities announced the bodies of two people had been recovered from the water.

Authorities identified the two as Alejandro Fernandez Fuentes, 35, of Baltimore, and Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, 26, of Dundalk.

Earlier Wednesday, two of the six other construction workers who were killed in the collapse were identified as members of CASA, an immigrant rights group based in Maryland.

One of the men was identified Wednesday as Miguel Luna, who was originally from El Salvador.

“He’s a husband, a father of three and has called Maryland his home for over 19 years,” said CASA executive director Gustavo Torres.

The other man with ties to CASA was identified as Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, who originally moved to the United States from Honduras about 18 years ago.

He was a husband and a father of two.

“These two construction workers were longtime members of our CASA family, adding an even deeper layer of sorrow to this already tragic situation,” Torres said.

According to Torres, both men had been involved with CASA for 10 years.

He praised them for the work they were doing at the time of the accident.

“They work on the night shifts to repair a bridge that 30,000 people use every day,” said Torres. “We look to the quiet leadership of Maynor and Miguel, and appreciate how they uphold our society so Americans can be comfortable.”

Fewer details were immediately available regarding the other four construction workers presumed dead in the collapse, but WTOP confirmed that two of the workers were from Mexico and the other two were from Guatemala.

