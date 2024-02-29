Lockdown lifted at Maryland State House following threatening call, police say

Police have said the Maryland State House is safe following a threat that prompted officials to lock down the legislative building and the surrounding area on Thursday evening.

Around two hours after the lockdown was put in place, police gave the all clear just before 7 p.m. after sweeping the grounds of the State House, Senate and House buildings and surrounding area, according to a social media post from Maryland General Services — which includes Maryland Capitol Police.

Anyone who was still inside the buildings, including the governor, lieutenant governor and senate president were escorted out per police protocol, officials said.

The Annapolis City Police Department reportedly received a call at around 5 p.m. from someone who threatened to target the Maryland State House, state police said. Then Maryland Capitol Police put the Maryland State House, Government House and legislative office buildings under a lockdown, meaning people inside were asked to shelter-in-place.

Maryland Capitol Police, Maryland State Police, Anne Arundel County Police and security personnel helped search the area for any possible threat.

No suspects have been identified, according to Bernie Bennett, a spokesman with Annapolis Police.

Reporters, lawmakers among those who sheltered in place

After the all clear was given by police, Senate President Bill Ferguson posted to social media, thanking police and first responders.

Bryan Sears, a government reporter with Maryland Matters — which is a partner of WTOP news, was working inside of the state house when it locked down earlier Thursday evening.

It was around 5 p.m. when Sears said the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House came into the press room and told him to clock and lock the door.

“At that point, we turned all the lights off, there were a bunch of us hunkered down behind the desks and file cabinets, any place where we could sort of keep down low away from windows and doors,” Sears said.

Many people in the room texted loved ones, Sears said he first texted his wife to warn her of the lockdown before it was on the news.

“The second thing I did was texted a colleague of mine who was not in the building and told him to stay away, and then sent him my wife’s contact information just in case,” he said.

After around 30 minutes, Sears said armed police officers came to the door and evacuated people who were sheltering in place. After being evacuated, he said the group of reporters was asked to relocate to the House office Building.

