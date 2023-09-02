Md. state trooper airlifted for injuries after crash with DWI suspect

A Maryland state trooper is being treated for injuries after a crash Saturday in Hagerstown with a driver who authorities say was impaired at the time.

Chauncey Dale Baylor II has been charged with impaired driving and additional charges are pending, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police.

Officials said Corporal Kevin Mowers was traveling west on Interstate 70, east of Route 66, in his marked department car around 2:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mowers’ vehicle was struck by a silver 2013 Chrysler 300, driven by Baylor.

Mowers was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to receive treatment for his injuries, according to police.

Baylor was arrested at the scene.

All lanes of westbound I-70 prior to Route 66 were closed temporarily so authorities could investigate the crash. They have since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

