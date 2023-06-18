The Bacon Brothers plant native greenery near Annapolis between shows

The Bacon Brothers joined forces with the Arundel Rivers Federation and local scouts on Saturday to plant hundreds of native plants that will help filter sediment and pollution out of stormwater at the Broad Creek Park stream.

Matthew Johnston, Kevin Bacon, Michael Bacon, Brigid Zuknick and Stacy Huston at the at the Broad Creek Park stream project.(Courtesy Arundel Rivers Federati)

Michael and Kevin Bacon returned to Annapolis, Maryland, this week to play a few concerts at Rams Head on Stage . But between shows, the brothers put on their work boots and volunteered to plant native plants at a stream restoration project.

The Bacon Brothers joined forces with the Arundel Rivers Federation and local scouts on Saturday to plant hundreds of native plants that will help filter sediment and pollution out of stormwater at the Broad Creek Park stream, according to a news release.

“Annapolis is one of our favorite stops each year, and learning more about the unique ecosystem of the Bay from our new friends was really inspiring,” said Michael.

Kevin’s charity, SixDegrees.Org, also funded the day’s project. Kevin said his organization works to “actively champion Youth Empowerment, Equity & Justice, and Sustainability.”

“We had a great time learning about the organization’s admirable work and being shown the ropes by the young people that will ensure this planet has a bright future,” said Kevin.

Arundel Rivers, with funding from Anne Arundel County’s Bureau of Watershed Protection and Restoration, the Chesapeake Bay Trust and Maryland Department of Natural Resources, has reconnected 3,700 feet of degraded stream channel to its historic floodplain and planted 6,000 plants along the stream over the past couple months.

Matt Johnston, Arundel Rivers Executive Director, said those new plants will “soon start filtering nutrients, holding sediment in place, providing habitat and protecting the Chesapeake Bay.”

“Every project at Arundel Rivers is an opportunity to reconnect people to their lands and waters so they can become a part of the Chesapeake Bay restoration story,” said Johnston. “We were delighted to have the Bacon Brothers and SixDegrees.Org join that restoration story today.”

