Woman found dead at historic Hagerstown City Park in suspected homicide

A 37-year-old woman was found dead beneath the porch of the Jonathan Hager House in Hagerstown City Park early Friday morning, according to officials in Maryland.

The woman from Hagerstown was found inside a stone alcove under the porch of the historic house at around 5:50 a.m., according to a news release from the Hagerstown Police Department. She died at the scene.

Police said the woman was known to sleep at the location below the house.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, and police believe the victim may have known the person that killed her. Police said her name won’t be released until her family has been notified.

In a news release, police said how the woman died won’t be publicly released “in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call (240) 313-4345 or email crimetip@hagerstownpd.org.

