Montana politician’s girlfriend thwarts ‘swatting’ attempt at Maryland home

Police in Maryland got a heads up from a person who said that her Montgomery County address will soon be familiar to them.

It came from Erin Reed who is in a relationship with politician Zooey Zephyr, Montana’s first transgender lawmaker. Zephyr was barred from the state house floor after speaking out in opposition of a bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Reed, who is transgender, said that critics of Zephyr were making fake calls in an attempt to send a SWAT team to her house, so-called “swatting.”

Somebody just attempted to SWAT me for my reporting on transgender legislation and events. Thankfully, I’ve worked closely with the police in my community anticipating this, and the attempt failed. I will never stop advocating for my community and will never be silenced. — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) May 2, 2023

Montgomery County police confirmed that they got a call for the SWAT team to respond to Reed’s address Tuesday. Because of the warning, the SWAT team didn’t respond, but officers stopped by to do a welfare check, police spokeswoman Shiera Goff said.

Someone just attempted to SWAT me as well. I am fine. An individual reported an anonymous tip targeting my home in Missoula, and the police recognized that it was likely a hoax and called me. I will say again. We will not be deterred. The fight for trans rights goes on. https://t.co/tu3IshzuXF — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) May 3, 2023

As first reported by The Advocate, Reed learned her address was posted on websites and forums known for exposing private information of transgender advocates for malicious intent.

Police say they will continue to do welfare checks but know not to fall for swatting calls to Reed’s address.

WTOP has reached out to Reed for comment.