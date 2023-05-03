Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Montana politician's girlfriend thwarts…

Montana politician’s girlfriend thwarts ‘swatting’ attempt at Maryland home

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

May 3, 2023, 9:49 PM

Police in Maryland got a heads up from a person who said that her Montgomery County address would soon be familiar to them.

It came from Erin Reed who is in a relationship with politician Zooey Zephyr, Montana’s first transgender lawmaker. Zephyr was barred from the state house floor after speaking out in opposition of a bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Reed, who is transgender, said that critics of Zephyr were making fake calls in an attempt to send a SWAT team to her house, so-called “swatting.”

Montgomery County police confirmed that they got a call for the SWAT team to respond to Reed’s address Tuesday. Because of the warning, the SWAT team didn’t respond, but officers stopped by to do a welfare check, police spokeswoman Shiera Goff said.

As first reported by The Advocate, Reed learned her address was posted on websites and forums known for exposing private information of transgender advocates for malicious intent.

Police say they will continue to do welfare checks but know not to fall for swatting calls to Reed’s address.

WTOP has reached out to Reed for comment.

