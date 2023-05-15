Love Old Bay? Free tattoos for spice fans during Preakness Week

Saturday is the Preakness Stakes -- the Triple Crown horse race and day of exuberant festivities at Pimlico Race Course, in Baltimore. The excitement starts early -- tomorrow, Old Bay tattoos will be available at the Baltimore Tattoo Museum.

This is Preakness Week — the several days leading up to Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, at Pimlico Race Course, in Baltimore, Maryland.

The “middle jewel of the Triple Crown,” is held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, and three weeks before the Belmont Stakes — and is known for exuberant yearly parties on the infield of Pimlico.

Some are only too happy to begin reveling — and marketing — long before Saturday.

McCormick and Company, the Maryland-based spice company that makes Old Bay seasoning is offering free Old Bay tattoos — yes, they’re permanent — Tuesday, at the Baltimore Tattoo Museum.

The tattoos will be available on a first come, first served basis, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, and sign a waiver.

Three custom designs will be available, which will feature crabs, crab mallets, the Old Bay logo and a Black-Eyed Susan, which is Maryland’s state flower.

Chris Keaton, of the Baltimore Tattoo Museum, told Baltimore Fishbowl there will be seven tattoo artists on site, and the tattoos can take between one and three hours, depending on the design people choose and the body placement.

He recalled during a similar tattoo event in 2019, they were able to offer approximately 75 tattoos during the day-long promotion.

Participants can also enter for a chance to win two Platinum VIP tickets to Saturday’s event, with access to Preakness Live concert, featuring Bruno Mars.