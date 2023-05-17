A health care gap is finally filled in Prince George’s Co.

It's been a long time coming, but on Wednesday the ribbon was cut on one of the region's newest health care facilities — the University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center.

It’s been a long time coming, but on Wednesday the ribbon was cut on one of the region’s newest healthcare facilities — the University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center.

The two-story facility of 83,742 square feet includes 20 emergency medical bays and two operating rooms, and it replaces what was once known as Laurel Regional Hospital, which the university decided to close in 2018.

“We will have emergency services,” said Nathaniel Richardson, President and CEO, University of Maryland Capital Region Health. “We will be able to house patients up to 72 hours and we will have a lot of the diagnostics and ancillary testing that’s needed, as well as a medical office building that’s coming soon with primary care and specialists that will be here over the next several months.”

The center is described as a state-of-the-art facility that is an example of the future of health care delivery.

University of Maryland Medical leaders, regional health officials, elected leaders and clinical teams were among those who attended the ribbon cutting.

“As I look at the full range of specialties like primary care, women’s health care, cardiology, cancer care, orthopedic neurology … you can come to one place and get it and you don’t have to travel to another county. That is a blessing, because we are worth it and we can deliver here in Prince George’s County,” said Maryland state Delegate Joseline Pena-Melnyk (District 21), chair of the House Health and Government Operations Committee.

The University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center will offer 24/7 emergency care and there is a helipad for airlifted patients. The facility also includes behavioral health, including four behavioral health emergency bays.