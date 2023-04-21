Rep. Jamie Raskin shares update in cancer battle: ‘Chemotherapy has extinguished the cancer cells’

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, of Maryland, who has been fighting cancer since December, will be having his last chemotherapy treatment Friday.

“The doctors tell me the chemotherapy has extinguished the cancer cells,” he said during an online Progressive Change Institute event Thursday night.

During the event, the Democrat from Montgomery County had his head covered in a bandana as a result of hair loss from the treatment.

“They promised me that my eyelashes and my eyebrows and my hair will come one day soon,” Raskin said.

In December, Raskin was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which is a “serious but curable” cancer. It’s a type of disease in which over 18,000 people are diagnosed with it each year, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Raskin, who has been working throughout his cancer battle, is being treated as an outpatient at the Lombardi Cancer Center at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in D.C.

This is the second time that he was diagnosed with cancer as he battled colorectal cancer in 2010.