Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Rep. Jamie Raskin shares…

Rep. Jamie Raskin shares update in cancer battle: ‘Chemotherapy has extinguished the cancer cells’

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

April 21, 2023, 10:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, of Maryland, who has been fighting cancer since December, will be having his last chemotherapy treatment Friday.

“The doctors tell me the chemotherapy has extinguished the cancer cells,” he said during an online Progressive Change Institute event Thursday night.

During the event, the Democrat from Montgomery County had his head covered in a bandana as a result of hair loss from the treatment.

“They promised me that my eyelashes and my eyebrows and my hair will come one day soon,” Raskin said.

In December, Raskin was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which is a “serious but curable” cancer. It’s a type of disease in which over 18,000 people are diagnosed with it each year, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Raskin, who has been working throughout his cancer battle, is being treated as an outpatient at the Lombardi Cancer Center at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in D.C.

This is the second time that he was diagnosed with cancer as he battled colorectal cancer in 2010.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up