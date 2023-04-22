Live Radio
Ocean City teams up with nonprofit to become first zero waste resort town in US

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

April 22, 2023, 3:10 PM

Ocean City is joining forces with a local nonprofit as the Maryland vacation destination tries to become the first zero waste resort town in the country.

City officials announced the partnership with Go Green OC on Thursday, saying the two entities’ work will involve creating the Eastern Shore’s largest compost operation.

“Ocean City has always been committed to being a sustainable and responsible community. Our partnership with Go Green OC takes that commitment to the next level,” Mayor Rick Meehan said in a press release. “We are excited to lead the way in promoting sustainability and supporting Go Green OC in their efforts to make Ocean City the first zero waste resort town in the United States.”

Short term composting goals call for the nearly 30 participating businesses to divert between 500,000 to 750,000 pounds of food waste this year. Ocean City also aims to reduce waste from Convention Center events by 90% over the next five years.

“We are more than thrilled to be partnering with Ocean City,” said Josh Chamberlain, Founder of Go Green OC. “This partnership will accelerate our goals faster than ever before. In 2023, we should surpass one million pounds of food waste diverted since the inception of our program in 2018 and grow our zero waste goals in tandem with our local allies.”

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

