Montgomery Co. attempted murder suspect leads police on chase into Frederick Co., turns up in Loudoun, Va.

A Maryland man wanted on attempted murder charges led police on a chase from Montgomery County, Maryland, north into neighboring Frederick County, before switching vehicles and later turning up in Loudoun County, Virginia, police say.

Johnny Franklin Dove, Jr. 22, of Derwood, Maryland, was wanted on attempted murder charges in connection with what police called a “violent domestic assault” that happened on Easter, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Police Department.

The following day, detectives located Dove in Clarksburg and attempted a traffic stop, but police said Dove led officers on a pursuit into Frederick County.

The pursuit sparked a large police response. In addition to Montgomery County police, Maryland State Police, Frederick City police and Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit.

During the pursuit, Dove was able to switch vehicles and get away, police said, before detectives tracked him down in Loudoun County the following day.

Dove is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

He has been charged in Maryland with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, felony use of a firearm during a violent crime, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.