3 teenagers hospitalized after car crash in Mount Airy

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

April 27, 2023, 7:53 AM

Three teenagers have been hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Mount Airy, Maryland.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that the crash happened on Ridge Road near Wind Song Way just after midnight.

One of the teens was flown to the University of Maryland’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland State Police told WTOP.

Two other teenagers were sent to nearby hospitals while a fourth teen, who was in the vehicle, wasn’t transported.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

