Maryland offers reimbursements to victims of SNAP benefits fraud

Maryland is offering reimbursements to thousands of residents who have recently fallen victim to Electronic Benefits Transfer fraud.

Maryland is offering reimbursements to thousands of residents who have recently fallen victim to Electronic Benefits Transfer fraud.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday that his administration had approved compensation for nearly 1,300 fraud claims since last week, totaling around $762,000 in reimbursed benefits. The new process uses federal funding from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“My administration is using a direct and swift approach to reimburse people whose food and cash benefits were stolen,” said Moore said in a statement. “We are demonstrating how our state will lead and find innovative ways to solve our common problems and restore faith in our family-serving institutions.”

According to a news release from Moore’s office, more than 2,300 Maryland adults and families were robbed of their benefits due to EBT card fraud between October 2022 and February 2023.

Thieves often use card skimmers to covertly record a benefit card’s payment information and then access the victim’s SNAP or cash assistance benefits.

Residents whose benefits were stolen between Oct. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023 can apply for reimbursement through May 31 by filling out an online form. Victims of fraud after March 1 can file a claim up to 45 days after discovering the theft.

More information on the reimbursement program can be found on the Maryland Department of Human Services website.

Maryland health officials are working with their tech partner Conduent to harden the state’s EBT card system against skimming, with security enhancements including fraud alerts and an online card locking feature.