Md. child turns stutter into inspirational book

He’s only 10-years-old, but Manny Jennings from Silver Spring, Maryland, is already becoming an inspiration, after he wrote a book about how he stutters and how he is able to overcome it every day.

“The book was basically just about my story,” said Jennings.

“It’s OK to be ME” was released in January, and its goal is to teach kids that they should be proud of who they are, even as they endure challenging situations and experiences.

It features colorful illustrations and is meant to be an uplifting message for children.

“I’ve heard a ton of great reviews on the book,” said Jennings. “There was this one kid who reads my book every night and the kid’s mom said that I’m like his celebrity.”

Stuttering is a speech disorder characterized by the repetition or prolongation of sounds, syllables or words.

It can include blocks or pauses in speech, making it difficult for people to communicate effectively.

While the severity of stuttering can vary, it can significantly impact an individual’s social, academic and personal life.

Stuttering can make people feel self-conscious and embarrassed about their speech, leading to social anxiety and isolation.

Children who stutter may be teased or bullied by their peers, which can cause them to withdraw from social situations.

“You’re always cognizant of it and it does play on whether or not you want to speak up in a group or in class or with your friends,” said Claude Jennings, Manny’s father. “When you are speaking and someone giggles a little bit, you wonder, ‘Are they laughing at me?'”

In addition to social challenges, students who stutter may face academic problems, as stuttering can make it difficult to participate in class or give presentations.

Claude Jennings, a sports producer at Federal News Network, said he thinks the book will help children who stutter cope with their challenges and learn to love who they are as they continue along their journey through life.

“This could help another kid just be confident in themselves,” he said.