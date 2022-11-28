Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Md. woman pleads guilty to shooting husband over allegations of child abuse

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

November 28, 2022, 4:39 PM

The Maryland day care owner accused of shooting her husband in a D.C. hotel room after confronting him about allegations of child abuse pleaded guilty to two charges in court Monday.

Shanteari Weems, 50, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license.

Weems was accused of shooting her husband, James Weems, in July over allegations he molested children at her day care, Lil Kidz Kastle, in Owings Mills.

James Weems, a former Baltimore police officer, was staying at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, in Southwest, when Shanteari Weems confronted him. At the time, her lawyer said she shot her husband when their argument turned violent. At first, she wouldn’t surrender to police. When she did, police found a gun in her purse and another in a locked safe and handwritten notes and papers, including a letter containing an apology to her “babies,” stating, “I didn’t know.”

Prosecutors said they’ll recommend Shanteari Weems be sentenced to two years in prison. Two other charges — possessing a firearm during a crime of violence and resisting arrest – will be dropped.

Shanteari Weems is being held in jail without bond; sentencing is set for February.

James Weems is facing 30 charges connected to abusing children.

