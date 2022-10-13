Md. prosecutor out of a job after being charged with child abuse

A Maryland state prosecutor who was arrested on child abuse and assault charges last week is out of a job.

A spokesperson for the Anne Arundel State’s Attorney’s Office said Assistant State’s Attorney Rashad Wright is no longer working for the office.

The Capital Gazette reports that Wright was arrested on Oct. 4 after a 911 caller said they saw a girl running away from an older man in Glen Burnie.

Officers found Wright and his daughter outside. Wright said his daughter had gotten into trouble and had run away from home.

The girl told police Wright had struck her with a belt. Wright’s attorney said Wright had punished his daughter legally.

He described Wright as an “outstanding prosecutor, father and husband.”

