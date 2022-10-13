RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Home » Maryland News » Md. prosecutor out of…

Md. prosecutor out of a job after being charged with child abuse

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Maryland state prosecutor who was arrested on child abuse and assault charges last week is out of a job.

A spokesperson for the Anne Arundel State’s Attorney’s Office said Assistant State’s Attorney Rashad Wright is no longer working for the office.

The Capital Gazette reports that Wright was arrested on Oct. 4 after a 911 caller said they saw a girl running away from an older man in Glen Burnie.

Officers found Wright and his daughter outside. Wright said his daughter had gotten into trouble and had run away from home.

The girl told police Wright had struck her with a belt. Wright’s attorney said Wright had punished his daughter legally.

He described Wright as an “outstanding prosecutor, father and husband.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Getting to the bottom of software supply chain security

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up