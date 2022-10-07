RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Maryland gubernatorial candidate Moore pays $21,000 water bill

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 12:38 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore has paid about $21,000 to settle an outstanding water bill for his Baltimore home.

Campaign spokesman Brian Adam Jones says the Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges.

Jones says the couple had been unaware of the bill.

The unpaid bill, which was first reported by The Baltimore Brew, was for his home with a pool in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.

The city has long had issues with its water billing system.

