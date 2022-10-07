Maryland gubernatorial candidate Moore pays $21,000 water bill

Democratic candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore has paid about $21,000 to settle an outstanding water bill for his Baltimore home.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore has paid about $21,000 to settle an outstanding water bill for his Baltimore home.

Campaign spokesman Brian Adam Jones says the Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges.

Jones says the couple had been unaware of the bill.

The unpaid bill, which was first reported by The Baltimore Brew, was for his home with a pool in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.

The city has long had issues with its water billing system.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.