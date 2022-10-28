Hogan prompts Md. hospitals to up pediatric staffing amid increase in RSV hospitalizations

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Friday expansions to statewide preparedness efforts to combat an increase in the respiratory virus RSV, as well as an expected surge of COVID-19 and flu.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced expansions to statewide preparedness efforts to combat an increase in the respiratory virus RSV on Friday, as well as an expected surge of COVID-19 and flu.

Among the steps, Hogan directed hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing.

“After meeting with our multi-agency public health task force yesterday and reviewing all of the data, I am announcing these steps to give our hospitals more tools to expand bed capacity for pediatric patients,” Hogan said in a statement.

The $25 million comes from a total pool of $80 million that the Maryland Department of Health announced Oct. 14 would be made available to health care providers, as federal support is expected to decrease with the end of the public health emergency.

Hogan also said the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems will also expand its Critical Care Coordination Center capability, to further increase statewide capacity of pediatric ICU beds, and facilitate the transfer of pediatric patients to Maryland hospitals and Children’s National in D.C.

A news release from the governor’s office said hospitalizations related to RSV “are increasing earlier and more rapidly than in previous years” and that young children 2 and under now comprise more than half of hospitalizations.

State health officials also continue to encourage residents to get their COVID and flu shots simultaneously.

The COVIDReady plan, announced in June of this year, is the state’s long-term plan of preparedness against COVID-19. The plan emphasizes infrastructure and the need to maximize tools to keep residents out of the hospital with vaccination efforts.

The state has surpassed 710,000 administered bivalent boosters, after recently announcing the addition of the bivalent booster shot for residents 5 and older.

The Maryland Department of Health announced it will be launching a statewide COVID and flu public service announcement, called the “Flooster” campaign, next week.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich also emphasized the need for residents to get the bivalent booster shot to help mitigate the amount of people entering hospitals as flu season begins with a combination of RSV and recent variants of COVID.

“Get the [bivalent] boosters, get the flu shots. And consider whether or not to wear masks voluntarily when you’re going into more crowded places, because now you have three things to try to avoid,” Elrich said at a media briefing earlier this week.