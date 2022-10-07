RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Baltimore man charged with shooting 2 squeegee workers

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 11:42 AM

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other counts in a May double shooting that injured two squeegee workers who had been cleaning windshields at intersections for money.

That’s according to charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun and other news outlets this week. The documents say the shooting happened a day after the 26-year-old suspect’s mother complained that she was scammed by squeegee workers.

But it’s not clear if the gunshot victims are suspected of involvement in the scheme. The workers are mostly teens from low-income neighborhoods and have been a long-running subject of debate in the city.

