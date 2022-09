A new music video by country singer Jimmy Charles extols all things Maryland.

Marylanders are known to be proud of their state; there’s no question about that.

Country singer Jimmy Charles, who is headlining the 75th National Hard Crab Derby in Crisfield on Saturday, is out with a music video about his home state.

It’s called “It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand” and was filmed around the state.

On YouTube, Charles, who grew up in Worcester County, calls it a “Maryland pride song! Can’t wait to see you all singing along with me in future Live Shows!”