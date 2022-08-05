WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Settlement reached with pet store owners who violated Maryland's puppy mill ban

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 5, 2022, 11:00 PM

Pet owners could be eligible for refunds from a Maryland pet store if the dogs they got have certain conditions.

Under the settlement reached between online puppy retailer Maryland Puppies Online LLC and its owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler, customers who purchased dogs — since Jan. 1, 2020 — that have certain conditions could get a refund or get compensation for what they have spent on treating their pets.

In addition, Maryland Puppies has been barred from offering, selling or transferring dogs in and from Maryland, and it must pay a civil penalty of $75,000, which increases to $250,000 if the agreement is breached.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, in a news release, said that Maryland Puppies continued to sell dogs online and at a retail location after the sales were banned by the state’s No More Puppy Mills Act, which went into effect in January 2020.

“The No More Puppy Mills Act was enacted to protect animals from mistreatment by puppy mill
operators,” Frosh said in a statement.  “With this settlement in place, eligible consumers can receive refunds if the puppies they bought had a disorder or were seriously ill.”

Pet owners eligible for refund will be contacted by Frosh’s office, and those with questions can call 410-576-6569.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

