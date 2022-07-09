Maryland transit ridership below pre-pandemic mark

Ridership for Maryland Transit Administration bus and rail lines has yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

That’s according to a report Friday from The Daily Record, which found that the decline in ridership can be seen across all the agency’s services.

For instance, in February 2020, bus ridership was just above 5 million. In February 2022, bus ridership did not hit 3 million.

The agency has seen increased ridership since the beginning of the year. MTA is also contending with a shortage of operators, like other transit systems around the country.

