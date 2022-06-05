RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Suspect dead, Maryland officer hurt in exchange of gunfire

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 12:25 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland police officer is injured and a suspect has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire.

The incident happened Saturday night in Baltimore County. The police department said officers responded to an apartment where they heard gunfire and encountered an armed person.

According to a news release, the suspect fired at officers, striking one of them. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

Another person was found inside the apartment with life-threatening injuries. No one involved was immediately identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

