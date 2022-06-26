SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized | DC-area leaders react to ruling
Hogan announces Maryland partnership with Ireland

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 26, 2022, 7:35 AM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced an entrepreneurial partnership with Ireland while visiting the country on an “economic development mission.”

The partnership is between the state’s Global Gateway Initiative and the Guinness Enterprise Centre (GEC) in Dublin, Ireland, in hopes that international businesses will come to Maryland. This follows Hogan’s announcement of a $2 million investment in the initiative.

“The State of Maryland is laser focused on attracting even more foreign investment,” Hogan said in a news release, “including here in Ireland.”

The GEC is expected to offer a number of entrepreneurs in the region access to the its resources while the organization receives assistance in its U.S. expansion goals.

Hogan stands with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Defence Simon Coveney to his right in Dublin (Courtesy Maryland government).

“This visit [recognizes] the ambition and appetite in each region to scale and prosper in new markets,” GEC manager Eamonn Sayers said. “We look forward to working more closely with innovators and entrepreneurs throughout Maryland while providing Irish startups with greater access to this important market.”

The partnership will include universities in both Ireland and Maryland and hopes to gain “advice and assistance on strategic challenges” from students in both locations.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

