RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » Maryland News » Md. Gov. Hogan gets…

Md. Gov. Hogan gets 2nd COVID booster, encourages others to follow

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 14, 2022, 5:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan received their second COVID-19 booster and are asking eligible Maryland residents to follow in their footsteps.

Gov. Hogan said these booster shots, given by vaccinators with the University of Maryland Medical Center, are the reason why the state has been successful in fighting the pandemic.

“If you are now eligible for a second booster, we encourage you to go out and get one at your local pharmacy or any of our hundreds of providers across the state,” Gov. Hogan said in a news release. “A big part of learning to live with the virus is using common sense and taking the right precautions in our daily lives.”

All Marylanders 12 or older are eligible for their first booster shot and those that are 50 or older, or 12 and older and considered immunocompromised, are able to get their second booster shot. Anyone can access a list of free vaccine resources by visiting the state’s vaccination website.

This statement follows Maryland’s Department of Health announcing just under 11.8 million vaccinations across the state and a wave of concerns about future variants.

Hogan also presented a National Nurses Week proclamation to the chief nursing officer of UMMC, Karen Doyle.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

State CIO to leave in June

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up