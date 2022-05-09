RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Hogan announces new Maryland Department of Environment chief

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 6:27 PM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has named an official at the state’s Department of the Environment to be the agency’s new secretary.

Horacio Tablada, who now serves as a deputy secretary at the department, will be the agency’s chief, effective June 1.

Tablada has more than three decades of experience as an environmental leader in the state.

He has served in management and technical capacities in state environmental regulatory programs since 1985.

He succeeds Secretary Ben Grumbles, who has been appointed executive director of the Environmental Council of the States.

