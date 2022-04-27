RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Officials ID man killed in shootout with trooper, deputy

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 5:34 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials have identified a man killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on the Eastern Shore.

The attorney general’s office identified the man killed in the shootout as 24-year-old William Brink of Salisbury.

The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes of Maryland State Police and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy approached a man who matched a description of an armed man who demanded money in a store, both fired and the man fled.

Officials say Brink was later struck in shootout with a trooper and deputy and died at a hospital.

