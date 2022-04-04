RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Motion to dismiss? Md. courtrooms drop COVID-19 protocols

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 4, 2022, 8:58 AM

Courtrooms across Maryland are moving on from COVID-19-related restrictions thanks to the chief judge’s latest administrative order.

Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty lifted the Maryland judiciary’s coronavirus protocols on Monday,  which makes the mask requirement now voluntary in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance on the matter.

“This is the final step in resuming complete judicial operations, but we recognize that we still have more work to do,” said Chief Judge Getty.

“Our progressive five-phased operations plan proved to be a success and kept the Maryland judiciary operational during some of the most challenging times in our history,” he said. “I am confident the judiciary is coming out of this pandemic with the experience of implementing innovative technologies to improve access to justice for citizens throughout the state.”

One holdover, however, is that remote hearings that were scheduled prior to the order being lifted will continue as planned.

Courts across the state are encouraged to continue with remote proceedings as a way to manage cases in all trial courts going forward as well.

