Maryland woman charged with murder after woman’s body found

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A Maryland woman faces a murder charge after Alabama sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead at a home.

Al.com reports that Limestone County deputies were responding to a burglary-in-progress call in Athens on Saturday.

Deputies say they encountered 39-year-old Diana Lynne Rogers in the back yard.

They say she was acting suspicious and trying to lead deputies away from the home and then became irate and began fighting with them.

After searching the residence, they found a 58-year-old woman dead. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Rogers, of Mount Airy, Maryland, is charged with capital murder, second-degree burglary and obstructing law officers.

