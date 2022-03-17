RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Officials: Laced food sickens 3 Md. students; 1 youth arrested

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 8:46 AM

PIKESVILLE, Md. — School and police officials in Maryland say three high school students were sickened by food “laced with an unconfirmed drug substance” and another youth has been arrested.

News outlets report that Baltimore County police say the school resource officer at Pikesville High School learned Monday of students suffering from “some type of medical issues” and medics were requested.

Principal Eric Eiswert says one student was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and parents or guardians picked up the other two for “appropriate medical care.” All three have since recovered.

Baltimore County police spokesman Trae Corbin says one youth was arrested, but he couldn’t say what the criminal charge was. The “drug substance” also was not specified.

