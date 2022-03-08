Measure to help address climate change in Maryland advances

A measure to take stronger steps to address climate change has advanced in Maryland.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to take stronger steps to address climate change has advanced in Maryland.

The Senate Budget and Taxation Committee voted Tuesday to send the bill to the full Senate.

Overall, the bill aims to speed up the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% by 2030.

A significant change was made last week by the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee to no longer require newly constructed buildings to be all-electric, rather than use fossil fuels, starting in 2024.

The change was made after heavy opposition from the building industry.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.