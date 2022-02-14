OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | US finishes 1-2 in Olympic ski slopestyle | What to watch tonight |
Towson hiring Steven Eigenbrot as athletic director

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 2:46 PM

Towson is hiring Steven Eigenbrot as its athletic director.

The school announced the move Monday. Eigenbrot, who is currently deputy athletic director at South Carolina, will start at Towson on March 28.

Eigenbrot joined South Carolina in 2010 as the assistant director of major gifts. He was also executive associate athletics director for development and CEO of the Gamecock Club, which raises money to support athletes. He’s been the primary administrator for men’s basketball, baseball and both golf programs at South Carolina since 2019.

