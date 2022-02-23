CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Supreme Court declines to take case challenging Ocean City’s topless ban

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

February 23, 2022, 11:28 AM

Keep your tops on.

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging an Ocean City, Maryland, ordinance prohibiting women from going topless on the beach.

The petition — filed by attorneys for a group of women who argued the ban amounted to gender discrimination, since men are allowed to bare their chests on the beach — was one of 374 cases the Supreme Court declined to take up, according to a list published by the court Tuesday.

The petition, Eline v. Ocean City, was filed in December after more than four years of legal proceedings in federal court. In August, the three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond ruled unanimously that the beach town’s ban on women going topless is constitutional.

The legal saga over topless sunbathing goes back to May 2017, when one of the plaintiffs in the case, Chelsea Eline, contacted Ocean City Beach Patrol and questioned what would happen if she went topless. That inquiry made its way to the Worcester County State’s Attorney and then to the Maryland Attorney General.

In the meantime, media reports and social media rumors began taking off, so to speak, about the family-friendly beach town going topless.

In response, in early June of that year, the city council unanimously passed an ordinance making public nudity a municipal infraction punishable with a fine of $1,000.

“We have never been a topless beach, and we will not become a topless beach,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said at the time.

In April 2020, U.S. District Court Judge James Bredar ruled in favor of the beach town.

“Protecting the public sensibilities from the public display of areas of the body traditionally viewed as erogenous zones — including female, but not male, breasts — is an important government objective,” Bredar wrote.

That ruling was reviewed and upheld by the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which noted that courts across the country have upheld law banning women from going topless.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

