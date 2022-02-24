CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Maryland lawmakers voice support for paid family leave bill

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 5:37 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Senate Democrats say now is the time to approve a paid family and medical leave insurance program in the state. Senate President Bill Ferguson said Thursday that lawmakers are resolved to pass the legislation this year. It would provide 12 weeks of paid leave for Maryland workers who take leave due to specified personal or family circumstances, such as caring for a sick relative or having a baby. While the proposal has stalled in past years, supporters say the pandemic has illustrated how badly the program is needed. The weekly benefit would be based on an individual’s average weekly wage, subject to a cap.

