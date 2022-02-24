Maryland lawmakers voice support for paid family leave bill

Senate President Bill Ferguson said Thursday that lawmakers are resolved to pass the legislation this year. It would provide 12 weeks of paid leave for Maryland workers who take leave due to specified personal or family circumstances, such as caring for a sick relative or having a baby.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Senate Democrats say now is the time to approve a paid family and medical leave insurance program in the state. Senate President Bill Ferguson said Thursday that lawmakers are resolved to pass the legislation this year. It would provide 12 weeks of paid leave for Maryland workers who take leave due to specified personal or family circumstances, such as caring for a sick relative or having a baby. While the proposal has stalled in past years, supporters say the pandemic has illustrated how badly the program is needed. The weekly benefit would be based on an individual’s average weekly wage, subject to a cap.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.