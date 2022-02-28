CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Maryland News » Maryland ends sister-state relationship…

Maryland ends sister-state relationship with Leningrad

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that he’s dissolving Maryland’s decades-old sister-state relationship with Russia’s Leningrad region after the invasion of Ukraine.

Hogan said in a statement that over the weekend he directed the secretary of state to terminate the relationship that was established in 1993.

In a letter dated Monday to Gov. Aleksandr Drozdenko, Hogan wrote that the partnership was created “with a view to establishing bilateral relations and engaging in mutual exchange,” but every government has a duty to “remain vigilant of unlawful acts against public order, democratic principles and innocent civilians.”

After witnessing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Hogan says he’s “obliged to immediately dissolve and terminate” the relationship.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | Local News | Maryland News

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up