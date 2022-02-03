Marijuana legislation announced by Maryland House leadership

Maryland lawmakers have announced legislation that they say will put the state on an equitable path to legalize adult recreational marijuana if voters approve it in November.

Maryland lawmakers have announced legislation that they say will put the state on an equitable path to legalize adult recreational marijuana if voters approve it in November.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones says the bill introduced Thursday would create an implementation plan.

The measure sets out to address criminal justice and public health issues, while also building a foundation for social equity in the industry.

The bill would allow Marylanders to possess up to 1.5 ounces of recreational cannabis without penalty.

Possession over 1.5 ounces of cannabis and up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis would be reduced to a civil offense rather than a misdemeanor.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.