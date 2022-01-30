TodayForTommy honors Md. Rep. Raskin’s late son by passing on kindness

Local organizations, businesses and volunteers celebrated the birthday of Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin's son on Sunday by passing on kindness.

The Raskin family started the campaign using the hashtag #TodayForTommy. People on social media responded, saying they were sharing everything from donating blood, sewing clothes and serving food as a way to remember him.

Hannah Raskin, Tommy’s sister, told WTOP, “We are overwhelmed by these beautiful acts of kindness and generosity undertaken in Tommy’s memory and spirit. You all have made what might have been a very hard day into something magical and precious, like Tommy.”

On Sunday, the menu at Shepherd’s Table in Silver Spring, Md., shifted its buffet to honor Tommy Raskin who was a vegan. It was served by Raskin and his family in memory of Tommy, who died by suicide on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

“We did vegetarian sausage, black bean hashbrowns, biscuits made with chives,” said Manny Hidalgo, executive director of Shepherd’s Table, a nonprofit that provides free meals to the homeless that is based in Silver Spring, Md.

“It was such an outpouring of kindness, you know, which is what the day is all about,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo lost his brother to the coronavirus and said volunteering is a powerful way to remember those gone too soon.

“One way to heal is to come together and to serve in the memory of those we’ve lost,” Hidalgo said.

Robin Walker, owner of Wilma Bakes Cakes in Chevy Chase, Md., passed on kindness in her own sweet way on Sunday.

“Tommy was a vegan activist. I’m a vegan activist and a vegan baker, so we thought it might be a really nice thing to pay some sweetness forward,” Walker said

Wilma Bakes Cakes gave out about 100 free vegan cupcakes and free vegan cookies that passed on a special message.

“We asked people to engage in an act of kindness on their own,” Walker said. “Tommy was really kind. And I know that he would love it if people would continue to be kind to each other.”

She said they’re already planning to take part next year, as well.

“We’ll be doing this again, annually, of course. It was just a great day, and it was really nice to be able to give back.”

The Tommy Raskin Memorial Fund for People and Animals has set up a webpage for people to share how they remembered Tommy on his birthday with an “act of kindness.”