Police identify 2 men found slain in Dorchester County

Police are identifying two men found fatally wounded in on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Police are identifying two men found fatally wounded in on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Maryland State Police say Cleon Mullings of Oxford and Kelvin Wiggins of Cambridge were found Tuesday in Cambridge with multiple blunt force injuries and emergency medical service personnel pronounced them dead.

Items that may have been used to assault the men will be taken to a laboratory for forensic examinations, but police say they aren’t being identified at this time. Investigators have interviewed dozens of people so far.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.