Police identify 2 men found slain in Dorchester County

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:52 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Police are identifying two men found fatally wounded in on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Maryland State Police say Cleon Mullings of Oxford and Kelvin Wiggins of Cambridge were found Tuesday in Cambridge with multiple blunt force injuries and emergency medical service personnel pronounced them dead.

Items that may have been used to assault the men will be taken to a laboratory for forensic examinations, but police say they aren’t being identified at this time. Investigators have interviewed dozens of people so far.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

