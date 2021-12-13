CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Perez for Maryland governor

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 3:34 PM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Tom Perez to be the next governor of Maryland.

Pelosi, who is grew up in Baltimore, announced the endorsement on Monday.

Pelosi says she worked closely with Perez when he was the U.S. Labor Secretary during President Barack Obama’s administration.

He also served as assistant attorney general for civil rights in the Justice Department and as chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Pelosi says Perez will be the leader Maryland needs to push for progressive change.

Perez is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland in next year’s election.

Seven other candidates are seeking the nomination.

