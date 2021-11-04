CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Officials: Explosion damages Md. home, woman inside not hurt

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 1:34 PM

SMITHSBURG, Md. — Maryland fire investigators say a propane gas explosion caused about $200,000 in damage to western Maryland home on Wednesday, but a woman who was home at the time wasn’t hurt.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office say a woman was in the home in Smithsburg when the explosion occurred in the basement furnace room of the two-story home.

The Herald-Mail reports that Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Ed Ernst said the blast blew out some doors in the basement. He says residents could not immediately return to the home and the cause of the explosion was under investigation.

