Md. Investigators: Woman charged after setting fire to home’s front door

ELKTON, Md. (AP) — A woman is charged with arson after Maryland fire investigators say she lit the door of an occupied home on fire over the weekend.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters and police were called to an Elkton home Saturday evening for a report that a woman poured gas on the front door, lit it on fire and left. Deputy state fire marshals called to investigate learned that the woman had been asked to leave.

Investigators say that a witness who saw the fire and the woman leaving, put the fire out with a garden hose.

The woman was arrested Sunday and charged with arson, second-degree attempted murder and other offenses. She’s being held without bond.

