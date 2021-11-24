THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Hogan orders review of funding for Baltimore prosecutor

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 5:23 PM

BALTIMORE — As part of an effort to address violent crime, Maryland’s governor has ordered a review of funding to Baltimore’s State’s Attorney’s Office and data on dismissed cases and plea deals.

Gov. Larry Hogan says Baltimore needs “a prosecutor who will actually prosecute violent criminals.”

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby called the announcement a political stunt and said had the governor put aside their differences, she would have been happy to show him the data.

Hogan also announced stepped-up visibility patrols in the city involving five state agencies, including Maryland State Police. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott welcomed the return of state troopers.

