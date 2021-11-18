Ex-officer accused of taking daughters, carjacking

The hunt for a former police officer accused of taking off with his daughters in Pennsylvania this week now includes Maryland, where Baltimore County police say he kidnapped a driver on Wednesday.

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The hunt for a former police officer accused of taking off with his daughters in Pennsylvania this week now includes Maryland, where Baltimore County police say he kidnapped a driver on Wednesday. At a news conference on Thursday, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said former officer Robert Vicosa carjacked a driver and forced him to drive around the Baltimore area before releasing him unharmed. News outlets report that police in York County, Pennsylvania, say Vicosa assaulted his estranged wife at her home. Police say she escaped Monday, but when authorities reached the home, Vicosa and the girls were gone.

