CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Maryland News » Ex-officer accused of taking…

Ex-officer accused of taking daughters, carjacking

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The hunt for a former police officer accused of taking off with his daughters in Pennsylvania this week now includes Maryland, where Baltimore County police say he kidnapped a driver on Wednesday. At a news conference on Thursday, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said former officer Robert Vicosa carjacked a driver and forced him to drive around the Baltimore area before releasing him unharmed. News outlets report that police in York County, Pennsylvania, say Vicosa assaulted his estranged wife at her home. Police say she escaped Monday, but when authorities reached the home, Vicosa and the girls were gone.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Tags:

carjacking

Biden aims to limit turnover among federal contract workers

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up